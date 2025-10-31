President Joseph Aoun met with Spanish Army Chief Admiral Teodoro Lopez Calderón Friday afternoon at the Baabda Palace, in the presence of Spanish Ambassador to Lebanon Jesus Santos Aguado and a delegation of senior Spanish officers.



The visit came as part of Admiral Calderón’s tour to inspect Spain’s contingent serving within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



During the meeting, Admiral Calderón briefed President Aoun on his observations following his visit to South Lebanon, emphasizing Spain’s continued support for the Lebanese Army and the U.N. peacekeeping mission. He underscored that Madrid remains committed to helping maintain security and stability in the south.



The admiral noted that the Spanish contingent has been deployed in South Lebanon for 20 years, during which its members have implemented international resolutions and built strong, friendly ties with local communities—even through the region’s most challenging periods.



President Aoun welcomed Admiral Calderón and expressed appreciation for Spain’s long-standing contribution to UNIFIL. He commended Spain’s willingness to continue assisting Lebanon in preserving peace and security in coordination with the Lebanese Army and European partners, also committed to ensuring stability in the south.