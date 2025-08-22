Lebanon bans acro-paragliding following fatal accident

Lebanon News
22-08-2025 | 07:13
High views
Lebanon bans acro-paragliding following fatal accident
Lebanon bans acro-paragliding following fatal accident

Lebanon's Youth and Sports Ministry has officially banned the practice of acro-paragliding across the country following the death of  young paragliding enthusiast Omar Sinjer.

In a new circular issued by Minister Nora Bayrakdarian, the ministry emphasized that Acro-Paragliding is not legally regulated or licensed in Lebanon. The ministry reaffirmed that existing laws and regulations only cover two types of aerial sports: Paragliding (Parapente) and Delta Plane flying.

The circular specifies that the ban applies to practitioners of acro-paragliding, as well as any facilitators or operators responsible for launch platforms. Violations of the order are considered administrative offenses and may result in criminal prosecution.

Authorities cited the recent fatal accident as the impetus for the ban, noting the urgent need to ensure safety in aerial sports and prevent unlicensed and dangerous activities.
 

