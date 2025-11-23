Strike on Aita al-Shaab kills released prisoner Mohammad Saleh

23-11-2025 | 06:55
Strike on Aita al-Shaab kills released prisoner Mohammad Saleh
Strike on Aita al-Shaab kills released prisoner Mohammad Saleh

The state-run National News Agency reported that released prisoner Mohammad Saleh was killed when his car was targeted in Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Mohammad Saleh

Aita al-Shaab

South Lebanon

Preliminary reports: Airstrike targets Haret Hreik
Israeli drone strikes vehicle in Aita al-Shaab
