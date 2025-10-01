FM Rajji welcomes new UAE Ambassador, bids farewell to Sri Lankan envoy

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji received a copy of the credentials of the United Arab Emirates’ ambassador, Fahad Salem AlKaabi, and wished him success in his new post.



Minister Rajji welcomed the restoration of Emirati diplomatic representation in Lebanon at the ambassadorial level, following a period of strained relations between the two countries.



He also received Sri Lanka’s ambassador, on a farewell visit, thanking him for his efforts in strengthening bilateral ties and wishing him success in his future responsibilities.