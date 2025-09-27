Ali Larijani praises Hezbollah stance, urges Lebanese leaders to work together

Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani said during his visit to Ain el-Tineh that Hezbollah remains a strong barrier against Israel and does not need weapons from abroad.



He stressed that Lebanon’s leaders should cooperate to resolve internal issues, adding that “the Lebanese people themselves must decide their future.”



Larijani praised Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, describing him as “a respected figure who makes decisions in Lebanon’s interest,” and welcomed Qassem’s recent initiative.



He also noted that Saudi Arabia is considered a “friendly country” to Iran, pointing to ongoing consultations between the two sides.



“The party’s current position reflects rationality, not weakness,” Larijani said, highlighting Hezbollah’s ability to rebuild its structure and restore its strength as key to its success in confronting Israeli attacks.