Geagea from the Grand Serail: Everyone must comply with government's decision on weapons

Lebanon News
22-08-2025 | 07:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Geagea from the Grand Serail: Everyone must comply with government&#39;s decision on weapons
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Geagea from the Grand Serail: Everyone must comply with government's decision on weapons

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea called on all parties to abide by the Lebanese government’s decision to keep weapons under the control of the state.

Speaking after his meeting with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail on Friday, Geagea stressed that the decision is comprehensive but is currently being implemented only partially.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Forces

Samir Geagea

Nawaf Salam

LBCI Next
Lebanon prioritizes rehabilitation of international highways
Lebanon bans acro-paragliding following fatal accident
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-11

MP Samy Gemayel from the Grand Serail: Iran must respect Lebanon’s decisions, sovereignty, and interests

LBCI
World News
2025-07-02

China says Dalai Lama's successor must be 'approved by the central government'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-13

PM Salam chairs Cabinet session at the Grand Serail

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-11

Qatari delegation takes part in Grand Serail meeting on development project support

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Palestinian arms handover begins in Lebanon: Borj el-Brajneh marks first step

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Israel’s Netanyahu keeps Lebanon strategy uncertain, sparking debate over ‘what is to come’

LBCI
Middle East News
12:21

Iran’s Larijani says Hezbollah remains a strategic asset, pledges continued support

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-18

Amnesty International says Israel is ‘deliberately’ starving Gaza's Palestinians

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-05

Hezbollah's Qassem: Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-18

Kidnapping claims go viral: ISF reveals facts on Lebanon's missing girls cases

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-21

Israel's preparations for war with Iran: A race against time to stockpile arms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More