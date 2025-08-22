News
Geagea from the Grand Serail: Everyone must comply with government's decision on weapons
Lebanon News
22-08-2025 | 07:27
Geagea from the Grand Serail: Everyone must comply with government's decision on weapons
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea called on all parties to abide by the Lebanese government’s decision to keep weapons under the control of the state.
Speaking after his meeting with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail on Friday, Geagea stressed that the decision is comprehensive but is currently being implemented only partially.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Forces
Samir Geagea
Nawaf Salam
