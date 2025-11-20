IAEA board passes resolution demanding answers and access from Iran

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday saying Iran must inform the watchdog "without delay" of the status of its enriched uranium stock and bombed atomic sites, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said.



The resolution's purpose was primarily to renew and adjust the International Atomic Energy Agency's mandate to report on aspects of Iran's nuclear program, but it also stated Iran must quickly provide the IAEA with the answers and access it wants, five months after military strikes by Israel and the U.S.



Reuters