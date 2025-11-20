News
IAEA board passes resolution demanding answers and access from Iran
World News
20-11-2025 | 06:05
IAEA board passes resolution demanding answers and access from Iran
The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday saying Iran must inform the watchdog "without delay" of the status of its enriched uranium stock and bombed atomic sites, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said.
The resolution's purpose was primarily to renew and adjust the International Atomic Energy Agency's mandate to report on aspects of Iran's nuclear program, but it also stated Iran must quickly provide the IAEA with the answers and access it wants, five months after military strikes by Israel and the U.S.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United Nations
Nuclear
Iran
Uranium
Zelenskiy says 22 people missing at the site of Russian attack in western Ukraine
Ukraine says received 1,000 bodies from Russia
Middle East News
2025-11-18
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-22
Middle East News
09:59
Middle East News
08:24
