LBCI sources: US Envoy Tom Barrack to meet Syrian President ahead of Beirut visit

Lebanon News
24-08-2025 | 11:49
LBCI sources: US Envoy Tom Barrack to meet Syrian President ahead of Beirut visit
LBCI sources: US Envoy Tom Barrack to meet Syrian President ahead of Beirut visit

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack is scheduled to meet with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa before traveling to Beirut, according to LBCI. 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
