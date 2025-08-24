News
LBCI sources: US Envoy Tom Barrack to meet Syrian President ahead of Beirut visit
Lebanon News
24-08-2025 | 11:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
LBCI sources: US Envoy Tom Barrack to meet Syrian President ahead of Beirut visit
U.S. envoy Tom Barrack is scheduled to meet with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa before traveling to Beirut, according to LBCI.
Lebanon News
LBCI
US
Envoy
Tom Barrack
Syria
President
Ahmed al-Sharaa
Lebanon
Beirut
Visit
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
