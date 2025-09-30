Roland Khoury released, vows to pursue full acquittal

The director general of Casino du Liban, Roland Khoury, has been released, expressing gratitude to those who supported him and emphasizing that Lebanon still has courageous judges who allow justice to take its course.



He affirmed his commitment to seek full acquittal.



Khoury said he emerged from the process “transparent and innocent,” noting the management team remains cohesive and confident in its innocence. He added that plans to resume casino operations will be set next week, with Christmas celebrations to proceed in full, and confirmed he remains chairman of the board.



Khoury’s lawyer stated that the case is expected to result in the dismissal of all unfounded charges and noted that the bail conditions included Khoury’s personal presence and financial guarantees.