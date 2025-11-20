Over 137,000 expatriate Lebanese enrolled for 2026 Elections as registration closes at midnight

Lebanon News
20-11-2025 | 12:19
High views
Over 137,000 expatriate Lebanese enrolled for 2026 Elections as registration closes at midnight
Over 137,000 expatriate Lebanese enrolled for 2026 Elections as registration closes at midnight

More than 137,000 Lebanese citizens living abroad have registered to vote in the 2026 parliamentary elections across various countries.

With the registration deadline set to expire at midnight, the final hours are seeing heavy activity on the dedicated registration platform. 

Authorities are urging Lebanese expatriates who have not yet completed their registration to do so promptly through the official link before the deadline.

To register, click here.
 

Lebanon News

Elections

Expatriates

Lebanon

Registration

Large wildfire spreads toward homes in Bnabil area
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
