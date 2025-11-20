News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
19
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
19
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Over 137,000 expatriate Lebanese enrolled for 2026 Elections as registration closes at midnight
Lebanon News
20-11-2025 | 12:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Over 137,000 expatriate Lebanese enrolled for 2026 Elections as registration closes at midnight
More than 137,000 Lebanese citizens living abroad have registered to vote in the 2026 parliamentary elections across various countries.
With the registration deadline set to expire at midnight, the final hours are seeing heavy activity on the dedicated registration platform.
Authorities are urging Lebanese expatriates who have not yet completed their registration to do so promptly through the official link before the deadline.
To register, click
here
.
Lebanon News
Elections
Expatriates
Lebanon
Registration
Next
Large wildfire spreads toward homes in Bnabil area
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11
Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11
Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-25
Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-25
Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Cabinet refers bill to Parliament to temporarily suspend Article 112 for 2026 expatriate voting
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Cabinet refers bill to Parliament to temporarily suspend Article 112 for 2026 expatriate voting
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope’s big arrival
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope’s big arrival
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-24
Israeli media: Four injured after drone launched from Yemen crashes in Eilat
Middle East News
2025-09-24
Israeli media: Four injured after drone launched from Yemen crashes in Eilat
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
10:36
LBCI sources: Lebanese judicial delegation to visit Damascus in early December to discuss detained Syrians
Lebanon News
10:36
LBCI sources: Lebanese judicial delegation to visit Damascus in early December to discuss detained Syrians
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-19
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp raises fears of wider fallout: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-19
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp raises fears of wider fallout: The details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:54
Sources to LBCI: Nouh Zaiter detained by Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
08:54
Sources to LBCI: Nouh Zaiter detained by Lebanese Army
2
Lebanon News
04:09
Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul
Lebanon News
04:09
Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul
3
Lebanon News
06:56
Families mourn 13 killed in Israeli airstrike on Ain al-Hilweh
Lebanon News
06:56
Families mourn 13 killed in Israeli airstrike on Ain al-Hilweh
4
Lebanon News
02:41
Large wildfire spreads toward homes in Bnabil area
Lebanon News
02:41
Large wildfire spreads toward homes in Bnabil area
5
Lebanon News
05:04
Lebanon expands southern deployment and readies donor initiative, PM tells Bloomberg
Lebanon News
05:04
Lebanon expands southern deployment and readies donor initiative, PM tells Bloomberg
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive
8
Lebanon News
05:25
Berri calls independence a daily test for Lebanon, praises army and southern resilience
Lebanon News
05:25
Berri calls independence a daily test for Lebanon, praises army and southern resilience
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More