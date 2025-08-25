Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem laid out what he called a clear roadmap for Lebanon, emphasizing the need to first end Israeli aggression and occupation, secure the release of detainees, and rebuild the south.



“Only after these steps should we discuss a defense strategy,” Qassem said. “There is no ‘step-for-step’ approach. Israel must implement the agreements first.”



In remarks on Monday, he stressed that Lebanon must regain full sovereignty over its territory, pointing to Israeli occupation and U.S. support for Israel as the root causes of the country’s ongoing challenges.



He urged political parties and influential figures to assist the government in implementing these plans, encouraging them to submit proposals and actively contribute to restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty.



Qassem emphasized the role of the resistance, describing it as a force for defense and liberation, rooted in the people, faith, and willpower. “Resistance is the exact opposite of submission to foreign dictates,” he stated.



While underscoring that Hezbollah is not a substitute for the Lebanese army, Qassem expressed that the movement supports the military, which remains the primary entity responsible for national defense.



He highlighted the effectiveness of the combined “trio” of army, people, and resistance, which has deterred Israel for 17 years.



“In the case of Hezbollah and the resistance fighters, we were able to hold off the Israeli enemy for years. The resistance has achieved exceptional results. What alternative is there if the resistance does not continue? Surrender to Israel?” he asked.



Qassem criticized recent government decisions, asserting that they have been made under Israeli pressure. “If the government continues in this form, it is not protecting Lebanon’s sovereignty. Any retreat would be considered a virtue,” he said.



He reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to safeguarding Lebanon, stating, “The resistance will remain a strong barrier to prevent Israel from achieving its expansionist goals.”



The Hezbollah chief also called on all parties to stop aggression if they truly seek to restore Lebanon’s sovereignty and act in the country’s best interest.



“The weapons that have strengthened us and protected us from aggression will not be abandoned,” Qassem noted. “These weapons represent our spirit, our honor, and the future of our children.”