Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty

Lebanon News
25-08-2025 | 11:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem laid out what he called a clear roadmap for Lebanon, emphasizing the need to first end Israeli aggression and occupation, secure the release of detainees, and rebuild the south.

“Only after these steps should we discuss a defense strategy,” Qassem said. “There is no ‘step-for-step’ approach. Israel must implement the agreements first.”

In remarks on Monday, he stressed that Lebanon must regain full sovereignty over its territory, pointing to Israeli occupation and U.S. support for Israel as the root causes of the country’s ongoing challenges.

He urged political parties and influential figures to assist the government in implementing these plans, encouraging them to submit proposals and actively contribute to restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Qassem emphasized the role of the resistance, describing it as a force for defense and liberation, rooted in the people, faith, and willpower. “Resistance is the exact opposite of submission to foreign dictates,” he stated.

While underscoring that Hezbollah is not a substitute for the Lebanese army, Qassem expressed that the movement supports the military, which remains the primary entity responsible for national defense.

He highlighted the effectiveness of the combined “trio” of army, people, and resistance, which has deterred Israel for 17 years. 

“In the case of Hezbollah and the resistance fighters, we were able to hold off the Israeli enemy for years. The resistance has achieved exceptional results. What alternative is there if the resistance does not continue? Surrender to Israel?” he asked.

Qassem criticized recent government decisions, asserting that they have been made under Israeli pressure. “If the government continues in this form, it is not protecting Lebanon’s sovereignty. Any retreat would be considered a virtue,” he said.

He reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to safeguarding Lebanon, stating, “The resistance will remain a strong barrier to prevent Israel from achieving its expansionist goals.”

The Hezbollah chief also called on all parties to stop aggression if they truly seek to restore Lebanon’s sovereignty and act in the country’s best interest.

“The weapons that have strengthened us and protected us from aggression will not be abandoned,” Qassem noted. “These weapons represent our spirit, our honor, and the future of our children.”

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Naim Qassem

Lebanon

Israel

LBCI Next
Hezbollah and Amal call for protest in Beirut on Wednesday to reject cabinet decisions on arms
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-15

Hezbollah’s Qassem calls cabinet decision dangerous, vows to keep weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-14

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-19

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-03

Hezbollah’s Qassem says party won’t surrender weapons or land under pressure

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-26

Israeli airstrike in South Lebanon kills one: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-30

Lebanon announces public sector closure for Eid al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty

LBCI
World News
04:14

German finance minister in Kyiv: Ukraine can count on Germany

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

Hezbollah and Amal call for protest in Beirut on Wednesday to reject cabinet decisions on arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Israel signals readiness to scale back military presence if Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

Amal and Hezbollah postpone planned protest scheduled for Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Lebanese Army arrests suspect linked to killing of Pascal Sleiman

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

US Congressman praises Lebanese reforms, urges continued support for army

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Syrian President calls for "new page" in ties with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Iran's Quds Force official rejects Hezbollah disarmament plan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More