News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ibtasim Ayoha Al General
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
Lebanon News
25-08-2025 | 11:14
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem laid out what he called a clear roadmap for Lebanon, emphasizing the need to first end Israeli aggression and occupation, secure the release of detainees, and rebuild the south.
“Only after these steps should we discuss a defense strategy,” Qassem said. “There is no ‘step-for-step’ approach. Israel must implement the agreements first.”
In remarks on Monday, he stressed that Lebanon must regain full sovereignty over its territory, pointing to Israeli occupation and U.S. support for Israel as the root causes of the country’s ongoing challenges.
He urged political parties and influential figures to assist the government in implementing these plans, encouraging them to submit proposals and actively contribute to restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty.
Qassem emphasized the role of the resistance, describing it as a force for defense and liberation, rooted in the people, faith, and willpower. “Resistance is the exact opposite of submission to foreign dictates,” he stated.
While underscoring that Hezbollah is not a substitute for the Lebanese army, Qassem expressed that the movement supports the military, which remains the primary entity responsible for national defense.
He highlighted the effectiveness of the combined “trio” of army, people, and resistance, which has deterred Israel for 17 years.
“In the case of Hezbollah and the resistance fighters, we were able to hold off the Israeli enemy for years. The resistance has achieved exceptional results. What alternative is there if the resistance does not continue? Surrender to Israel?” he asked.
Qassem criticized recent government decisions, asserting that they have been made under Israeli pressure. “If the government continues in this form, it is not protecting Lebanon’s sovereignty. Any retreat would be considered a virtue,” he said.
He reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to safeguarding Lebanon, stating, “The resistance will remain a strong barrier to prevent Israel from achieving its expansionist goals.”
The Hezbollah chief also called on all parties to stop aggression if they truly seek to restore Lebanon’s sovereignty and act in the country’s best interest.
“The weapons that have strengthened us and protected us from aggression will not be abandoned,” Qassem noted. “These weapons represent our spirit, our honor, and the future of our children.”
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Naim Qassem
Lebanon
Israel
Next
Hezbollah and Amal call for protest in Beirut on Wednesday to reject cabinet decisions on arms
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-15
Hezbollah’s Qassem calls cabinet decision dangerous, vows to keep weapons
Lebanon News
2025-08-15
Hezbollah’s Qassem calls cabinet decision dangerous, vows to keep weapons
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
Lebanon News
2025-08-14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
0
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-03
Hezbollah’s Qassem says party won’t surrender weapons or land under pressure
Lebanon News
2025-07-03
Hezbollah’s Qassem says party won’t surrender weapons or land under pressure
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Israeli airstrike in South Lebanon kills one: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Israeli airstrike in South Lebanon kills one: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-30
Lebanon announces public sector closure for Eid al-Adha
Lebanon News
2025-05-30
Lebanon announces public sector closure for Eid al-Adha
0
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
0
World News
04:14
German finance minister in Kyiv: Ukraine can count on Germany
World News
04:14
German finance minister in Kyiv: Ukraine can count on Germany
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:15
Hezbollah and Amal call for protest in Beirut on Wednesday to reject cabinet decisions on arms
Lebanon News
03:15
Hezbollah and Amal call for protest in Beirut on Wednesday to reject cabinet decisions on arms
2
Lebanon News
04:01
Israel signals readiness to scale back military presence if Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah
Lebanon News
04:01
Israel signals readiness to scale back military presence if Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah
3
Lebanon News
09:10
Amal and Hezbollah postpone planned protest scheduled for Wednesday
Lebanon News
09:10
Amal and Hezbollah postpone planned protest scheduled for Wednesday
4
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
5
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanese Army arrests suspect linked to killing of Pascal Sleiman
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanese Army arrests suspect linked to killing of Pascal Sleiman
6
Lebanon News
06:42
US Congressman praises Lebanese reforms, urges continued support for army
Lebanon News
06:42
US Congressman praises Lebanese reforms, urges continued support for army
7
Lebanon News
03:57
Syrian President calls for "new page" in ties with Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:57
Syrian President calls for "new page" in ties with Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
03:40
Iran's Quds Force official rejects Hezbollah disarmament plan
Lebanon News
03:40
Iran's Quds Force official rejects Hezbollah disarmament plan
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More