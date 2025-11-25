News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian economy suffers worst-ever collapse after Israel-Hamas war: UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-11-2025 | 05:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Palestinian economy suffers worst-ever collapse after Israel-Hamas war: UN
The two-year Gaza war and economic restrictions have triggered an unprecedented collapse in the Palestinian economy, wiping out decades of growth, a United Nations report said on Tuesday.
"Extensive damage to infrastructure, productive assets and public services has reversed decades of socioeconomic progress in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," according to the report by the United Nations trade and development agency (UNCTAD).
The Palestinian GDP per capita by the end of last year returned to that of 2003, erasing 22 years of development progress, it added. The resulting economic crisis is among the ten worst globally since 1960, the report said.
The scale of the damage in Gaza after the two-year war between Israel and Hamas means the enclave will be reliant on extensive international support and recovery could still take decades, the report said.
The West Bank is also suffering its most severe downturn on record, driven by movement and access restrictions and the loss of opportunities across all sectors of the economy, the U.N. report said.
Reuetrs
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestinian
Economy
Collapse
Israel
Hamas
War
UN
Next
Hamas to hand over the remains of a hostage to Israel on Tuesday
Islamic Jihad says found body of one of last three Gaza hostages
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-12
UN General Assembly supports future Palestinian state but without Hamas
Middle East News
2025-09-12
UN General Assembly supports future Palestinian state but without Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-23
International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-23
International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war
0
World News
2025-09-19
Palestinian leader to address UN by video after visa denial
World News
2025-09-19
Palestinian leader to address UN by video after visa denial
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16
Israel returns 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Hamas-run health ministry, hospital
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16
Israel returns 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Hamas-run health ministry, hospital
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:46
Hamas to hand over the remains of a hostage to Israel on Tuesday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:46
Hamas to hand over the remains of a hostage to Israel on Tuesday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:12
Islamic Jihad says found body of one of last three Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:12
Islamic Jihad says found body of one of last three Gaza hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:20
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announces end of its mission
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:20
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announces end of its mission
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-24
Israeli military to sack several generals over October 7 attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-24
Israeli military to sack several generals over October 7 attack
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03
Palestinian economy suffers worst-ever collapse after Israel-Hamas war: UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03
Palestinian economy suffers worst-ever collapse after Israel-Hamas war: UN
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-19
Israel shuts West Bank crossing with Jordan following deadly attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-19
Israel shuts West Bank crossing with Jordan following deadly attack
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-21
Israeli military says killed 13 Hamas members in Tuesday's Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
2025-11-21
Israeli military says killed 13 Hamas members in Tuesday's Lebanon strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-20
Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope’s big arrival
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-20
Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope’s big arrival
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?
2
Middle East News
14:23
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
Middle East News
14:23
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
4
Lebanon News
03:43
Heavy rains flood streets across Lebanon, disrupting traffic—Videos
Lebanon News
03:43
Heavy rains flood streets across Lebanon, disrupting traffic—Videos
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
6
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanese President meets FIFA chief Gianni Infantino in Beirut
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanese President meets FIFA chief Gianni Infantino in Beirut
7
Lebanon News
07:06
Organizing committee reveals details of Papal visit: Tight security measures and guidance for attendees
Lebanon News
07:06
Organizing committee reveals details of Papal visit: Tight security measures and guidance for attendees
8
Lebanon Economy
02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
Lebanon Economy
02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More