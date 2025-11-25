Palestinian economy suffers worst-ever collapse after Israel-Hamas war: UN

Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-11-2025 | 05:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian economy suffers worst-ever collapse after Israel-Hamas war: UN
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Palestinian economy suffers worst-ever collapse after Israel-Hamas war: UN

The two-year Gaza war and economic restrictions have triggered an unprecedented collapse in the Palestinian economy, wiping out decades of growth, a United Nations report said on Tuesday.

"Extensive damage to infrastructure, productive assets and public services has reversed decades of socioeconomic progress in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," according to the report by the United Nations trade and development agency (UNCTAD).

The Palestinian GDP per capita by the end of last year returned to that of 2003, erasing 22 years of development progress, it added. The resulting economic crisis is among the ten worst globally since 1960, the report said.

The scale of the damage in Gaza after the two-year war between Israel and Hamas means the enclave will be reliant on extensive international support and recovery could still take decades, the report said.

The West Bank is also suffering its most severe downturn on record, driven by movement and access restrictions and the loss of opportunities across all sectors of the economy, the U.N. report said.



Reuetrs
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestinian

Economy

Collapse

Israel

Hamas

War

UN

LBCI Next
Hamas to hand over the remains of a hostage to Israel on Tuesday
Islamic Jihad says found body of one of last three Gaza hostages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-12

UN General Assembly supports future Palestinian state but without Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-23

International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war

LBCI
World News
2025-09-19

Palestinian leader to address UN by video after visa denial

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16

Israel returns 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Hamas-run health ministry, hospital

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:46

Hamas to hand over the remains of a hostage to Israel on Tuesday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:12

Islamic Jihad says found body of one of last three Gaza hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:20

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announces end of its mission

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-24

Israeli military to sack several generals over October 7 attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03

Palestinian economy suffers worst-ever collapse after Israel-Hamas war: UN

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-19

Israel shuts West Bank crossing with Jordan following deadly attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-21

Israeli military says killed 13 Hamas members in Tuesday's Lebanon strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-20

Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope’s big arrival

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?

LBCI
Middle East News
14:23

Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Heavy rains flood streets across Lebanon, disrupting traffic—Videos

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Lebanese President meets FIFA chief Gianni Infantino in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Organizing committee reveals details of Papal visit: Tight security measures and guidance for attendees

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:55

Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More