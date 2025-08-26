Jumblatt discusses the latest developments with Tom Barrack and US delegation

Former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Jumblatt discussed various local and regional developments with U.S. Middle East envoy Tom Barrack in Clemenceau.



Barrack was accompanied by Senator Jeanne Shaheen, U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson, and U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson, in the presence of PSP leader MP Teymour Jumblatt, MPs Marwan Hamadeh and Wael Abou Faour, and Minister of Public Works and Transportation Fayez Rasamany.