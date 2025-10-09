President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace

09-10-2025 | 05:00
President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace
President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace

President Joseph Aoun welcomed the first-phase agreement between Israel and Hamas aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza.

He described the deal as a potential first step toward a lasting ceasefire and relief for the Palestinian people in Gaza, stressing the importance of continued regional and international efforts to achieve a fair and comprehensive peace that respects Palestinian rights, in line with the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

Aoun also urged Israel to respond to calls from Arab and international leaders to halt its aggressive actions in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, creating conditions for a just and lasting peace in the region.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

President

Joseph Aoun

Gaza

Israel

Ceasefire

Peace

FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
