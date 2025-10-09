News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace
Lebanon News
09-10-2025 | 05:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace
President Joseph Aoun welcomed the first-phase agreement between Israel and Hamas aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza.
He described the deal as a potential first step toward a lasting ceasefire and relief for the Palestinian people in Gaza, stressing the importance of continued regional and international efforts to achieve a fair and comprehensive peace that respects Palestinian rights, in line with the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.
Aoun also urged Israel to respond to calls from Arab and international leaders to halt its aggressive actions in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, creating conditions for a just and lasting peace in the region.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
President
Joseph Aoun
Gaza
Israel
Ceasefire
Peace
Next
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Palestinian president says UK recognition a step toward 'lasting peace'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Palestinian president says UK recognition a step toward 'lasting peace'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:44
Saudi Arabia welcomes Gaza ceasefire, hopes for 'just and comprehensive peace'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:44
Saudi Arabia welcomes Gaza ceasefire, hopes for 'just and comprehensive peace'
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-13
Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’
Lebanon News
2025-09-13
Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58
UAE welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58
UAE welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:23
Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:23
Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:44
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
Lebanon News
05:44
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 5 announced
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 5 announced
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
UN says has enough stocks to feed the entire Gaza for 3 months
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
UN says has enough stocks to feed the entire Gaza for 3 months
0
World News
15:42
Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week
World News
15:42
Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-01
PM Salam: Government committed to on-time elections, ensuring voting rights for all Lebanese
Lebanon News
2025-10-01
PM Salam: Government committed to on-time elections, ensuring voting rights for all Lebanese
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanese army chief visits Qatar to boost military cooperation
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanese army chief visits Qatar to boost military cooperation
2
Lebanon News
11:27
Lebanon’s justice minister appoints judges to key political assassination cases
Lebanon News
11:27
Lebanon’s justice minister appoints judges to key political assassination cases
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
5
World News
15:42
Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week
World News
15:42
Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
7
Lebanon News
07:19
Cuba asks Lebanon to support UN resolution calling for an end to US blockade
Lebanon News
07:19
Cuba asks Lebanon to support UN resolution calling for an end to US blockade
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:54
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:54
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More