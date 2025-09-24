News
President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it
Lebanon News
24-09-2025 | 00:33
President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun declared that Lebanon has made a clear choice to be “a land of life and joy,” and a platform of peace for its region and the world, rather than a hub of war and destruction.
Speaking before the United Nations General Assembly, Aoun demanded an immediate halt to Israeli attacks, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all occupied Lebanese territory, and the release of Lebanese prisoners. He stressed the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 through the continued mandate of UNIFIL, in partnership with the Lebanese Army, as part of a transitional phase toward lasting stability.
Highlighting Lebanon’s distinctive character, Aoun said the country represents a rare model of coexistence between two religiously different but equal communities. “There is a humanitarian duty to preserve Lebanon,” he said.
“If the Christian presence disappears, the balance of justice collapses. If the Muslim presence disappears, the spirit of moderation falls. Should either one vanish, Lebanon itself will collapse, and the alternative will be lines of division between East and West, fueling extremism and violence across our region and the world.”
The president stressed that Lebanon is not asking for privilege but for “a fair and just international responsibility” that restores its mission as a homeland for freedom and diversity. He announced the revival of the “Academy for Human Encounters and Dialogue” as a symbol of Lebanon’s role as a beacon of humanity within the United Nations.
Aoun concluded with an appeal to the international community: “Do not abandon Lebanon.”
Lebanon News
President
Joseph Aoun
UN
Lebanon
