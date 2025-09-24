President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it

Lebanon News
24-09-2025 | 00:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun declared that Lebanon has made a clear choice to be “a land of life and joy,” and a platform of peace for its region and the world, rather than a hub of war and destruction. 

Speaking before the United Nations General Assembly, Aoun demanded an immediate halt to Israeli attacks, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all occupied Lebanese territory, and the release of Lebanese prisoners. He stressed the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 through the continued mandate of UNIFIL, in partnership with the Lebanese Army, as part of a transitional phase toward lasting stability.

Highlighting Lebanon’s distinctive character, Aoun said the country represents a rare model of coexistence between two religiously different but equal communities. “There is a humanitarian duty to preserve Lebanon,” he said. 

“If the Christian presence disappears, the balance of justice collapses. If the Muslim presence disappears, the spirit of moderation falls. Should either one vanish, Lebanon itself will collapse, and the alternative will be lines of division between East and West, fueling extremism and violence across our region and the world.”

The president stressed that Lebanon is not asking for privilege but for “a fair and just international responsibility” that restores its mission as a homeland for freedom and diversity. He announced the revival of the “Academy for Human Encounters and Dialogue” as a symbol of Lebanon’s role as a beacon of humanity within the United Nations.

Aoun concluded with an appeal to the international community: “Do not abandon Lebanon.”

Lebanon News

President

Joseph Aoun

UN

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanese Public Works Minister outlines winter flood-prevention plan
President Aoun holds high-level meetings in New York on sidelines of UN General Assembly
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-18

President Aoun holds a series of meetings on regional diplomatic ties and domestic security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

L’Enfer Magique: Introducing Poetry as a Mirror of Experience and Life

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-10

President Aoun and PM Salam discuss financial and judicial appointments ahead of cabinet session: LBCI sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Lebanese Public Works Minister outlines winter flood-prevention plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:55

President Aoun holds high-level meetings in New York on sidelines of UN General Assembly

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:12

Saudi envoy reaffirms support for Lebanon on Saudi National Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-01

Source close to Hezbollah says Israel strike targeted Palestinian affairs official

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-04

Five years after Beirut blast, US embassy says Lebanon needs justice—not elite impunity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-04

Three killed in tragic dawn crash on Dbayeh highway (Video)

LBCI
World News
03:40

Kremlin says 'no alternative' to continuing Ukraine offensive

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Berri rejects remarks by US envoy criticizing Lebanese government, army, and resistance groups

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Lebanese PM responds to US envoy's remarks, reaffirms commitment to ministerial statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war

LBCI
World News
10:47

Trump mocks UN, says not working for peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:55

President Aoun holds high-level meetings in New York on sidelines of UN General Assembly

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:06

Lebanon reports return of 341,000 Syrian refugees under organized plan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More