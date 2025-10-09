Lebanese Information Minister: Garbage landfill in Jdeideh to continue receiving waste until end of 2026

Following a Cabinet session, Information Minister Paul Morcos announced that the garbage landfill in Jdeideh will continue receiving waste in its current cell until the end of 2026, while a new cell is under construction.



The Cabinet also approved the expansion of the landfill and the establishment of Cell 8, with a draft law to be submitted to Parliament to open the necessary funding.



Morcos further stated that the Justice Ministry has been tasked with exploring legal avenues to prosecute Israel for crimes committed against journalists.