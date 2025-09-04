News
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Pope Leo raises 'tragic situation in Gaza' in meeting with Israeli president
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-09-2025 | 08:48
Pope Leo raises 'tragic situation in Gaza' in meeting with Israeli president
Pope Leo discussed the "tragic situation in Gaza" during a meeting on Thursday with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and called for negotiations toward the release of remaining hostages and a permanent ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, the Vatican said.
"A prompt resumption of negotiations was hoped for ... to secure the release of all hostages, urgently achieve a permanent ceasefire, facilitate the safe entry of humanitarian aid into the most affected areas, and ensure full respect for humanitarian law," said the statement.
Herzog earlier thanked Leo for the meeting in a post on X, and said he had received a "warm welcome" at the Vatican. The Vatican did not immediately release further details about the meeting.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Pope Leo
Tragic
Situation
Gaza
Meeting
Israeli
President
Hamas affirms readiness for ‘comprehensive deal’ to end Gaza war
Previous
