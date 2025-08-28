Macron, Salam discuss UNIFIL extension and Palestinian arms handover

Lebanon News
28-08-2025 | 09:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Macron, Salam discuss UNIFIL extension and Palestinian arms handover
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Macron, Salam discuss UNIFIL extension and Palestinian arms handover

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his commitment to convening an international conference on Lebanon’s reconstruction and economic recovery, as well as another conference to support the Lebanese Armed Forces. 

He also expressed support for the Lebanese government’s decisions aimed at ensuring exclusive state control over weapons.

Macron’s remarks came during a phone call on Thursday with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Salam thanked Macron for France’s continued backing, particularly its diplomatic efforts to secure the extension of UNIFIL’s mandate, and briefed him on the successful second phase of the plan to collect Palestinian weapons and place them under the authority of the Lebanese army.

Lebanon News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Lebanon

Reconstruction

Conference

Lebanese Armed Forces

Nawaf Salam

UNIFIL

LBCI Next
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time
US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-22

Palestinian arms handover begins in Lebanon: Borj el-Brajneh marks first step

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

PM Salam welcomes UN Security Council extension for UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-21

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee Ambassador: First phase of Palestinian camp weapons handover to begin

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-24

PM Salam thanks Macron for France's commitment to assisting Lebanon, renewing UNIFIL mandate

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Tensions rise as Israel increases military pressure on Lebanon and Syria — Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

From jobs to safety: How UNIFIL’s withdrawal will impact South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

UN Budget cut by Washington threatens peacekeeping, Lebanon’s UNIFIL at risk

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:48

Washington to back UNIFIL renewal in Lebanon for the final time, US envoy says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

PM Salam meets Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam in Cairo, renews invitation to visit Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-13

Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-16

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-26

Farewell to a legend: Culture Minister honors Ziad Rahbani’s enduring legacy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:10

UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

MP Mohammad Raad says sovereignty is the real condition for any call to control weapons

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More