News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Macron, Salam discuss UNIFIL extension and Palestinian arms handover
Lebanon News
28-08-2025 | 09:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Macron, Salam discuss UNIFIL extension and Palestinian arms handover
French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his commitment to convening an international conference on Lebanon’s reconstruction and economic recovery, as well as another conference to support the Lebanese Armed Forces.
He also expressed support for the Lebanese government’s decisions aimed at ensuring exclusive state control over weapons.
Macron’s remarks came during a phone call on Thursday with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.
Salam thanked Macron for France’s continued backing, particularly its diplomatic efforts to secure the extension of UNIFIL’s mandate, and briefed him on the successful second phase of the plan to collect Palestinian weapons and place them under the authority of the Lebanese army.
Lebanon News
France
Emmanuel Macron
Lebanon
Reconstruction
Conference
Lebanese Armed Forces
Nawaf Salam
UNIFIL
Next
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time
US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-22
Palestinian arms handover begins in Lebanon: Borj el-Brajneh marks first step
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-22
Palestinian arms handover begins in Lebanon: Borj el-Brajneh marks first step
0
Lebanon News
12:18
PM Salam welcomes UN Security Council extension for UNIFIL
Lebanon News
12:18
PM Salam welcomes UN Security Council extension for UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-21
Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee Ambassador: First phase of Palestinian camp weapons handover to begin
Lebanon News
2025-08-21
Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee Ambassador: First phase of Palestinian camp weapons handover to begin
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-24
PM Salam thanks Macron for France's commitment to assisting Lebanon, renewing UNIFIL mandate
Lebanon News
2025-07-24
PM Salam thanks Macron for France's commitment to assisting Lebanon, renewing UNIFIL mandate
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Tensions rise as Israel increases military pressure on Lebanon and Syria — Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Tensions rise as Israel increases military pressure on Lebanon and Syria — Here are the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
From jobs to safety: How UNIFIL’s withdrawal will impact South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
From jobs to safety: How UNIFIL’s withdrawal will impact South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
UN Budget cut by Washington threatens peacekeeping, Lebanon’s UNIFIL at risk
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
UN Budget cut by Washington threatens peacekeeping, Lebanon’s UNIFIL at risk
0
Lebanon News
12:48
Washington to back UNIFIL renewal in Lebanon for the final time, US envoy says
Lebanon News
12:48
Washington to back UNIFIL renewal in Lebanon for the final time, US envoy says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:09
PM Salam meets Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam in Cairo, renews invitation to visit Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:09
PM Salam meets Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam in Cairo, renews invitation to visit Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-16
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-06-16
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Farewell to a legend: Culture Minister honors Ziad Rahbani’s enduring legacy
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Farewell to a legend: Culture Minister honors Ziad Rahbani’s enduring legacy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details
2
Lebanon News
03:37
Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected
Lebanon News
03:37
Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected
3
Lebanon News
04:40
Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones
Lebanon News
04:40
Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones
4
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
5
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
03:10
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time
Lebanon News
03:10
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time
7
Lebanon News
08:42
Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process
Lebanon News
08:42
Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process
8
Lebanon News
05:46
MP Mohammad Raad says sovereignty is the real condition for any call to control weapons
Lebanon News
05:46
MP Mohammad Raad says sovereignty is the real condition for any call to control weapons
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More