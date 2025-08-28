Macron, Salam discuss UNIFIL extension and Palestinian arms handover

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his commitment to convening an international conference on Lebanon’s reconstruction and economic recovery, as well as another conference to support the Lebanese Armed Forces.



He also expressed support for the Lebanese government’s decisions aimed at ensuring exclusive state control over weapons.



Macron’s remarks came during a phone call on Thursday with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.



Salam thanked Macron for France’s continued backing, particularly its diplomatic efforts to secure the extension of UNIFIL’s mandate, and briefed him on the successful second phase of the plan to collect Palestinian weapons and place them under the authority of the Lebanese army.