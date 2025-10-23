Lebanese and French judicial officials discuss strengthening cooperation in Beirut

Justice Minister Adel Nassar met with a high-level French judicial delegation at his office in Beirut to discuss ways to enhance legal and judicial cooperation between Lebanon and France.



The French delegation was led by Laureline Peyrefitte, Director of Criminal Affairs and Pardons, and included Jean-François Bonhert, France’s Financial Prosecutor; Olivier Christen, Prosecutor for Counterterrorism; and several senior French judges. French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro and the minister’s advisers, attorneys Lara Saade and Rene Sfeir, also attended the meeting.



Discussions focused on strengthening judicial collaboration, sharing expertise in combating corruption and terrorism, and improving the functioning of public prosecutors’ offices.



The visit comes as part of ongoing coordination between Lebanon’s Ministry of Justice and the French Embassy in Beirut to reinforce institutional ties and exchange technical and legal expertise.