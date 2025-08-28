UNIFIL reports unattended weapons cache near Aalma El Chaeb

Lebanon News
28-08-2025 | 12:02
High views
UNIFIL reports unattended weapons cache near Aalma El Chaeb
UNIFIL reports unattended weapons cache near Aalma El Chaeb

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti revealed that on August 26, the peacekeeping force reported an unattended weapons cache near the southern Lebanese town of Aalma El Chaeb. 

The cache contained a small amount of explosives, an empty rocket launcher made up of 32 tubes, and a tunnel entrance. 

The Lebanese Army was notified of the discovery.

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Lebanon

Army

Weapons

