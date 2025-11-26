Lebanon, Cyprus sign maritime demarcation deal, paving way for possible energy exploration

Lebanon and Cyprus signed a long-awaited maritime demarcation deal on Wednesday, paving the way for potential exploration of offshore gas fields and energy cooperation in the Mediterranean.



Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides signed the agreement at Lebanon's presidential palace and told reporters it would signal deeper cooperation between Lebanon, European Union-member Cyprus and the broader EU.



"This is a historical agreement, concluding an issue pending for many years and now look forward to what our countries can jointly create," Christodoulides said.



Cyprus and Lebanon had reached a preliminary deal mapping out their offshore maritime zones in 2007, but there were delays in its ratification by the Lebanese parliament.





Reuters