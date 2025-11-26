News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
16
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
16
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Salam: Restoring state confidence, addressing Israel withdrawal, reforms, and upcoming elections
Lebanon News
26-11-2025 | 09:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
PM Salam: Restoring state confidence, addressing Israel withdrawal, reforms, and upcoming elections
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said there are no specific priorities in the current Lebanese reality, explaining that all political, social, economic, and financial matters are considered priorities.
He noted that Israel’s withdrawal is a priority, as well as issues such as the monopoly of weapons, electricity, bank deposits, and other pending matters.
The Prime Minister observed positive signs stemming from Arab and international attention, particularly through conferences being held.
He said: “We are trying to restore confidence in the state by reforming administrations and strengthening the army to replace UNIFIL.”
He added: “Measures have been taken, such as appointing regulatory bodies and preparing a series of financial reform laws. It is true that people do not see results yet, but we have sown the seeds, and it will take some time for them to grow.”
Salam stressed that there is no obstacle regarding negotiations with Israel, noting that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was correct when he said there is a mechanism and negotiation committee, “but no progress has been made in this regard.”
Regarding parliamentary elections, he said: “We continue preparing to hold elections on time, as we did with municipal elections, but the fate of these elections remains in the hands of the Parliament, not ours.”
On the issue of expatriate voting and its challenges, Salam confirmed that the government has done its part, sending the draft law to Parliament. Its submission took some time due to the large number of signatures, and it is now with the Parliament.
Lebanon News
Salam:
Restoring
state
confidence,
addressing
Israel
withdrawal,
reforms,
upcoming
elections
Next
Israeli forces conduct excavation works inside Lebanese territory near Houla
Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
PM Salam, EU officials discuss security support and reforms; Alawite leaders raise community and refugee concerns
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
PM Salam, EU officials discuss security support and reforms; Alawite leaders raise community and refugee concerns
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-08
Samy Gemayel discusses elections and unity of political authority with PM Salam
Lebanon News
2025-10-08
Samy Gemayel discusses elections and unity of political authority with PM Salam
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-07
Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam
Lebanon News
2025-11-07
Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps
0
Lebanon News
12:32
FM Rajji criticizes Iran’s Araghchi over Hezbollah remarks, defends national sovereignty
Lebanon News
12:32
FM Rajji criticizes Iran’s Araghchi over Hezbollah remarks, defends national sovereignty
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:53
PM Salam: Restoring state confidence, addressing Israel withdrawal, reforms, and upcoming elections
Lebanon News
09:53
PM Salam: Restoring state confidence, addressing Israel withdrawal, reforms, and upcoming elections
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-23
Israeli media: Abu Ali Tabtabai, Hezbollah’s No. 2, hit in Beirut southern suburbs — who is he?
Lebanon News
2025-11-23
Israeli media: Abu Ali Tabtabai, Hezbollah’s No. 2, hit in Beirut southern suburbs — who is he?
0
Middle East News
2025-11-24
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
Middle East News
2025-11-24
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons
2
Lebanon News
06:02
Lebanon, Cyprus sign maritime demarcation deal, paving way for possible energy exploration
Lebanon News
06:02
Lebanon, Cyprus sign maritime demarcation deal, paving way for possible energy exploration
3
Lebanon News
08:31
Lebanon seeks World Bank assessment for possible power link with Cyprus: Energy Minister
Lebanon News
08:31
Lebanon seeks World Bank assessment for possible power link with Cyprus: Energy Minister
4
Lebanon News
05:00
Israeli Channel 7 cites Katz: We do not trust Hezbollah to disarm voluntarily
Lebanon News
05:00
Israeli Channel 7 cites Katz: We do not trust Hezbollah to disarm voluntarily
5
Lebanon News
09:53
PM Salam: Restoring state confidence, addressing Israel withdrawal, reforms, and upcoming elections
Lebanon News
09:53
PM Salam: Restoring state confidence, addressing Israel withdrawal, reforms, and upcoming elections
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps
7
Lebanon News
03:40
Israeli forces conduct excavation works inside Lebanese territory near Houla
Lebanon News
03:40
Israeli forces conduct excavation works inside Lebanese territory near Houla
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More