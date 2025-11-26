PM Salam: Restoring state confidence, addressing Israel withdrawal, reforms, and upcoming elections

26-11-2025 | 09:53
PM Salam: Restoring state confidence, addressing Israel withdrawal, reforms, and upcoming elections
PM Salam: Restoring state confidence, addressing Israel withdrawal, reforms, and upcoming elections

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said there are no specific priorities in the current Lebanese reality, explaining that all political, social, economic, and financial matters are considered priorities.

He noted that Israel’s withdrawal is a priority, as well as issues such as the monopoly of weapons, electricity, bank deposits, and other pending matters.

The Prime Minister observed positive signs stemming from Arab and international attention, particularly through conferences being held.

He said: “We are trying to restore confidence in the state by reforming administrations and strengthening the army to replace UNIFIL.”

He added: “Measures have been taken, such as appointing regulatory bodies and preparing a series of financial reform laws. It is true that people do not see results yet, but we have sown the seeds, and it will take some time for them to grow.”

Salam stressed that there is no obstacle regarding negotiations with Israel, noting that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was correct when he said there is a mechanism and negotiation committee, “but no progress has been made in this regard.”

Regarding parliamentary elections, he said: “We continue preparing to hold elections on time, as we did with municipal elections, but the fate of these elections remains in the hands of the Parliament, not ours.”

On the issue of expatriate voting and its challenges, Salam confirmed that the government has done its part, sending the draft law to Parliament. Its submission took some time due to the large number of signatures, and it is now with the Parliament.

