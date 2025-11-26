Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



December 31 appears to have become a key date at which multiple deadlines for Lebanon to resolve the issue of Hezbollah’s weapons converge.



Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty began talks in Beirut during a visit described by informed sources as extremely delicate, with meetings spanning from the Presidential Palace to Parliament and the government headquarters.



At the Presidential Palace in Baabda, Abdelatty delivered regional and international messages to President Joseph Aoun, emphasizing that what is needed is not general political initiatives, but a clear declaration — even at the level of intent — from Hezbollah signaling readiness to hand over its weapons, which is seen as the only path to a political negotiation process.



President Aoun stressed that he has launched multiple initiatives but received no response from Israel. Sources said Egypt understands and supports Aoun’s approach, including his proposal on Independence Day.



However, Israel and the United States reportedly view Lebanon as having had a one-year window to resolve the weapons issue, and failure to address it could lead to worsening conditions.



The same message was conveyed to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at Ain al-Tineh. Berri responded that Lebanon is acting in the national interest, with the Lebanese army, in cooperation with UNIFIL, implementing the provisions of the ceasefire agreement. The army reports all progress to the Cabinet. Israel, however, has not complied with any provisions of the agreement.



Abdelatty continued consultations with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail and visited Dar al-Fatwa. During a political dinner with independent and reformist MPs and parliamentary bloc representatives, Abdelatty reportedly issued a stern warning, stronger than what he had conveyed in prior communications with Washington, Paris, Riyadh, Tel Aviv, and Tehran.



Participants told LBCI that Abdelatty noted Israel had warned that there were no limits to escalation and demanded a clear timetable with specific and serious steps from Lebanon, warning that escalation would otherwise be inevitable.



According to informed sources, Hezbollah has indicated that its response to any paper, idea, or initiative will be guided solely by the provisions of the ceasefire agreement. The group also reminded that it has not conducted any military operations since November 27, 2024.