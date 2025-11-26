Israeli Channel 7 cites Katz: We do not trust Hezbollah to disarm voluntarily

26-11-2025 | 05:00
Israeli Channel 7 cites Katz: We do not trust Hezbollah to disarm voluntarily
Israeli Channel 7 cites Katz: We do not trust Hezbollah to disarm voluntarily

Israel’s Channel 7 reported that Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said his government does not believe Hezbollah will give up its weapons on its own. 

According to the report, Katz stated that Washington has given Hezbollah until the end of the year to disarm.

He warned that if Hezbollah does not lay down its weapons by year’s end, Israel “will act forcefully once again in Lebanon,” according to Channel 7.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Channel 7

Israel Katz

Hezbollah

Disarmament

