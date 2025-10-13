Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations

13-10-2025 | 14:29
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations

After the Ministry of Health issued a decision to halt operations at Tanourine Water Company and withdraw its products due to contamination, laboratory test results attached below confirmed the presence of pollutants in the water.

