Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on Hamas delegation in Doha

Hezbollah on Tuesday strongly condemned what it described as a “treacherous Israeli attack” that targeted a senior Hamas negotiating delegation during a meeting in Doha, accusing Israel of violating Qatari sovereignty and international law.



In a statement, the group said the strike “proves once again the malice and depravity of the Zionist entity,” which it accused of disregarding international conventions and acting with “unlimited U.S. support.”



Hezbollah argued that the attack, which hit while Hamas leaders were discussing a U.S. ceasefire proposal, shows Israel “has no interest in negotiations or solutions,” but is instead pursuing “bloody projects of killing, destruction, and displacement.”



The group called on Arab and Islamic countries, as well as the international community, to move beyond “mere words of condemnation” and take immediate measures, including severing ties with Israel and pressuring Washington to end its support for the Israeli government.



Hezbollah warned that Israel’s actions amount to a clear signal of further massacres and mass displacement across Gaza, the West Bank, and potentially other countries in the region.



“This aggression will only increase the Palestinian people’s determination to resist, defend their land, and achieve victory, no matter the sacrifices,” the statement concluded.