Lebanon's president condemns Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Lebanon News
23-11-2025 | 09:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s president condemns Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's president condemns Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs

President Joseph Aoun condemned Israel’s strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday afternoon, which coincided with Lebanon’s Independence Day. 

He described the attack as “further evidence that Israel ignores repeated calls to halt its aggressions against Lebanon, rejects implementation of international resolutions, and dismisses all initiatives aimed at ending the escalation and restoring stability—not only to Lebanon but to the entire region.”

Aoun added, “Lebanon, which has refrained from hostile acts for nearly a year and has presented initiative after initiative, renews its call to the international community to assume its responsibility and intervene decisively and seriously to stop attacks on Lebanon and its people, preventing further regional tension and saving more lives.”

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Israel

Strike

Beirut

LBCI Next
Israeli drone strikes vehicle in Aita al-Shaab
Dispute over 4.75 million euros: EDL turns to judiciary after MEP maintenance controversy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Lebanese Health Ministry reports five dead, 28 injured in Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:47

Lebanon’s PM calls for unified efforts after Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Health ministry: One dead, 21 wounded in Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-08

Lebanon's President condemns Israeli strikes on Bekaa region

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

One-hour window: How Israel says it tracked and killed Hezbollah’s No. 2 in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israeli military announces killing of top Hezbollah military figure

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Lebanese Health Ministry reports five dead, 28 injured in Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:47

Lebanon’s PM calls for unified efforts after Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-18

Former MP Zaher Khatib dies at 85

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Israeli media: Abu Ali Tabtabai, Hezbollah’s No. 2, hit in Beirut southern suburbs — who is he?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06

EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Israeli media: Abu Ali Tabtabai, Hezbollah’s No. 2, hit in Beirut southern suburbs — who is he?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

One-hour window: How Israel says it tracked and killed Hezbollah’s No. 2 in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Preliminary reports: Airstrike targets Haret Hreik

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Lebanese Health Ministry reports five dead, 28 injured in Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Netanyahu’s office: Israel strikes Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Israeli army claims Beirut southern suburbs assassination operation was ‘successful’

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Health ministry: One dead, 21 wounded in Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:47

Lebanon’s PM calls for unified efforts after Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More