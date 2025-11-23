President Joseph Aoun condemned Israel’s strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday afternoon, which coincided with Lebanon’s Independence Day.



He described the attack as “further evidence that Israel ignores repeated calls to halt its aggressions against Lebanon, rejects implementation of international resolutions, and dismisses all initiatives aimed at ending the escalation and restoring stability—not only to Lebanon but to the entire region.”



Aoun added, “Lebanon, which has refrained from hostile acts for nearly a year and has presented initiative after initiative, renews its call to the international community to assume its responsibility and intervene decisively and seriously to stop attacks on Lebanon and its people, preventing further regional tension and saving more lives.”