Speaker Berri condemns Israeli strike on Qatar, urges Arab unity

09-09-2025 | 12:05
Speaker Berri condemns Israeli strike on Qatar, urges Arab unity
2min
Speaker Berri condemns Israeli strike on Qatar, urges Arab unity

Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Tuesday strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Qatar, calling it a blatant violation of the Gulf nation’s sovereignty and a threat to the security of the entire Arab region.

“The Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar is condemned by all standards. It is a flagrant violation not only of Qatar’s sovereignty, but also of the sovereignty and security of the Arab region from the ocean to the Gulf,” Berri said in a statement.

He expressed full solidarity with Qatar’s leadership and people, stressing that the attack underscored the urgent need for a united Arab response. 

“We renew our urgent call for a serious Arab stand at the level of leaders, peoples, governments, and parliaments to recognize the dangers of Israeli aggression and to take practical steps to curb its expansion and cross-border terrorism,” Berri said.

He added that Israel’s actions threaten not only Palestinians but also regional stability, international law, and the dignity of nations.

Berri concluded his statement by offering condolences to the families of the victims, prayers for the wounded, and “mercy for the martyrs of the aggression.”

