Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance
Lebanon News
11-10-2025 | 08:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance
Hezbollah condemned the Israeli strike early Saturday on the Msayleh–Najjarieh road in South Lebanon, which resulted in several civilian deaths and injuries as well as significant damage to property and livelihoods.
The group described the attack as part of Israel’s ongoing, deliberate targeting of civilians and economic infrastructure aimed at preventing residents from returning to normal life.
In a statement, Hezbollah said the “ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon, its people, and its sovereignty reflects continuous Zionist arrogance and brutality carried out under the watch of the countries guaranteeing the ceasefire and its monitoring committee, amid Arab and international silence and full American cover that emboldens Israel to persist in its attacks.”
The statement called for nationwide solidarity and urged the Lebanese state to take a firm stance commensurate with the level of existing threats and challenges.
Hezbollah also pressed for an intensified diplomatic and political campaign, including the submission of an urgent complaint to the U.N. Security Council to pressure Israel to halt its violations.
“The Israeli aggression cannot continue unchecked and must be confronted,” the group said. “The state must assume its national responsibilities toward its people and act as their protector and guardian. We salute our steadfast and honorable people who stand firm in the face of aggression, offering great sacrifices to affirm their right to their land and to live with dignity in their homeland.”
