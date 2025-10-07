President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity

President Joseph Aoun welcomed Pope Leo XIV’s first apostolic visit to Lebanon, describing it as a historic moment that reaffirms Lebanon’s place and role at the heart of the Church and in the world’s conscience as a land of freedom, coexistence, and a human message.



He said the visit marks a milestone in the relationship between Lebanon and the Holy See, embodying the Vatican’s steadfast confidence in the country.



Aoun stressed that the hearts of all Lebanese are open to receive the pontiff with joy and unity that reflect Lebanon’s true image.



He noted that Lebanon’s leadership and people view the visit with great hope at a time of growing challenges on many levels.



The president added that the papal visit is a call for peace, the strengthening of the Christian presence in the East, and the preservation of Lebanon’s model—one that remains vital for both the region and the world.