Israeli aircraft drops warning leaflets over south Lebanon town
Lebanon News
20-09-2025 | 02:28
Israeli aircraft drops warning leaflets over south Lebanon town
An Israeli aircraft dropped warning leaflets Saturday over the southern Lebanese town of Meiss El Jabal, according to local reports.
Lebanon News
Israel
Leaflets
South Lebanon
Next
Saudi Arabia committed to Lebanon’s stability, sources say
Lebanon’s FM presses UN chief on Israel withdrawal, refugee crisis
Previous
Latest News
Middle East News
09:36
Pezeshkian says Iran can overcome any return of sanctions
World News
08:00
Russia slams UN vote to re-impose Iran nuclear sanctions
World News
07:05
Ukrainian drone attack on Russia kills four: Governor
Lebanon News
06:54
Support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, state authority underlined by Saudi approach, US source says
Recommended For You
Lebanon News
06:54
Support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, state authority underlined by Saudi approach, US source says
Lebanon News
06:43
Lebanon’s public works minister outlines priorities, stresses stability and infrastructure projects
Lebanon News
06:19
Prince Yazid bin Mohammed al-Farhan holds phone call with Lebanon’s parliament speaker
Lebanon News
05:45
Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly
Our visitors readings
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
Middle East News
09:36
Pezeshkian says Iran can overcome any return of sanctions
World News
2025-08-13
Estonia expels Russian diplomat over 'interference'
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
President Aoun follows closely on proposal for technology and AI ministry
Videos
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
Lebanon News
10:53
Hezbollah's chief urges Saudi Arabia to open ‘new page' with resistance, calls for Lebanon unity and timely elections
Lebanon News
02:28
Israeli aircraft drops warning leaflets over south Lebanon town
Lebanon News
10:08
‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese army raids major drug warehouse in Shatila, arrests 55 – see photos
Lebanon News
13:17
Lebanon’s FM presses UN chief on Israel withdrawal, refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts
Lebanon News
05:45
Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly
