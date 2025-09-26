Sources tell LBCI: Lebanon’s prime minister to meet key ministers ahead of full cabinet review

Lebanon News
26-09-2025 | 06:34
Sources tell LBCI: Lebanon’s prime minister to meet key ministers ahead of full cabinet review

Sources told LBCI on Friday that Lebanon’s prime minister will meet at 3 p.m. with the ministers of interior, defense, and justice. 

The meeting will be followed by a consultative session with all cabinet members to review government work.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Cabinet

Government

