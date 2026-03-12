News
Brent crude back above $100 a barrel on Mideast war
Middle East News
12-03-2026 | 02:01
Brent crude back above $100 a barrel on Mideast war
Oil prices surged more than nine percent Thursday to break back above $100 a barrel after fresh Iranian strikes on supplies and infrastructure in the Middle East overshadowed a record release of stockpiles by the International Energy Agency.
Brent crude jumped 9.3 percent to $100.50, while West Texas Intermediate was up 8.8 percent at $94.92 at around 0305 GMT.
AFP
