Bahrain says fuel tanks attacked, requests residents stay home

Bahrain told residents to stay home after an Iranian attack on fuel tanks on Thursday as Tehran carries out a campaign in the Gulf to disrupt global energy markets.



"The blatant Iranian aggression targets fuel tanks at a facility in Muharraq Governorate," Bahrain's Ministry of Interior posted on X.



The ministry told residents in three parts of Muharraq to "remain in their homes, close windows and ventilation openings as precaution against potential effects of smokes from the fire currently being fought."



AFP



