Israeli army says sirens sound in Baram in the north

Middle East News
02-01-2026 | 03:27
Israeli army says sirens sound in Baram in the north
Israeli army says sirens sound in Baram in the north

The Israeli army said on Friday that sirens sounded in Baram in northern Israel and that details are still under review.

Reuters

