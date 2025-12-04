Lebanese delegation focuses on security arrangements in mechanism committee: Political sources to LBCI

04-12-2025 | 10:07
Lebanese delegation focuses on security arrangements in mechanism committee: Political sources to LBCI
0min
Lebanese delegation focuses on security arrangements in mechanism committee: Political sources to LBCI

Political sources told LBCI that the Lebanese delegation in the mechanism committee is tasked with discussing security arrangements, including halting hostilities, recovering prisoners, Israeli withdrawal, and resolving disputed points along the Blue Line.

The sources emphasized that there is no intention to discuss economic cooperation with Israel.
 

