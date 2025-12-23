Lebanese Army Chief: First phase of army plan to be completed

Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal said his recent visit to France reflected growing international confidence in the army’s professional performance, despite what he described as recurring accusations and Israeli attempts to cast doubt on the institution’s role and doctrine.



Haykal said he sensed a positive atmosphere during his meetings in France, noting that the army’s conduct has earned the trust of sisterly and friendly countries. He added that this confidence persists despite periodic efforts to mislead public opinion and question the army’s performance.



Addressing the anticipated international conference in support of the Lebanese Army, Haykal said one of the main reasons for sustained trust and backing was the army’s record of honoring its commitments and duties across Lebanon, particularly in the south, despite limited resources.



He said experience had proven the army’s reliability, stressing that its personnel continue to demonstrate high levels of dedication and sacrifice out of conviction in their mission. Haykal pointed to several recent operations carried out by military units that involved serious risks, noting that these dangers had not affected troop morale or determination.



Haykal also highlighted the solidarity shown by residents and the effective cooperation between the Lebanese Army, the committee overseeing the cessation of hostilities agreement, and the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), describing this coordination as a key factor in maintaining stability on the ground.



He indicated that the army is about to complete the first phase of its plan and that it is conducting evaluations, studies, and planning with the utmost accuracy and care for the subsequent phases, taking into account various data and circumstances.