Israeli tanks spotted near Aitaroun as residents return to olive groves
Lebanon News
14-10-2025 | 05:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli tanks spotted near Aitaroun as residents return to olive groves
The National News Agency (NNA) reported that four Israeli Merkava tanks were observed moving in the areas of Jal el-Deir and al-Malikiya as residents of the southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun headed to their olive groves for the first time since the ceasefire took effect.
Lebanon News
Israeli
Tanks
Aitaroun
Residents
South Lebanon
