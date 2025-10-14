Israeli tanks spotted near Aitaroun as residents return to olive groves

Lebanon News
14-10-2025 | 05:21
High views
Israeli tanks spotted near Aitaroun as residents return to olive groves
0min
Israeli tanks spotted near Aitaroun as residents return to olive groves

The National News Agency (NNA) reported that four Israeli Merkava tanks were observed moving in the areas of Jal el-Deir and al-Malikiya as residents of the southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun headed to their olive groves for the first time since the ceasefire took effect.

Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health
Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales
