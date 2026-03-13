UN chief in Beirut for Lebanon 'solidarity' visit

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said he had arrived in Beirut on Friday for a "solidarity" visit to Lebanon, where the Middle East war has claimed more than 687 lives since March 2.



"I have just landed in Beirut for a visit of solidarity with the people of Lebanon. They did not choose this war. They were dragged into it. The U.N. and I will spare no effort in striving for the peaceful future that Lebanon and this region so richly deserve," the United Nations secretary-general said on X.



AFP