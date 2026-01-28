China warns at UN against 'military adventurism' in Iran

China warns at UN against 'military adventurism' in Iran

China on Wednesday cautioned against "military adventurism" in the Middle East as U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up military threats on Iran, which vowed to retaliate to any attack.

"The use of force cannot solve problems. Any military adventurism will only push the region into an abyss of unpredictability," Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the United Nations, told the U.N. Security Council.


