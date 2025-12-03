Netanyahu says will send Israeli representative to meet officials in Lebanon

03-12-2025 | 03:37
Netanyahu says will send Israeli representative to meet officials in Lebanon
Netanyahu says will send Israeli representative to meet officials in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will send a representative to meet with "government and economic" officials in Lebanon, his office said Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the Acting Director of the National Security Council to send a representative on his behalf to a meeting with government and economic officials in Lebanon", Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

"This is an initial attempt to establish a basis for a relationship and economic cooperation between Israel and Lebanon," the statement said.

