Blast heard over Jerusalem after missiles detected: AFP journalists

Middle East News
16-03-2026 | 09:32
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Blast heard over Jerusalem after missiles detected: AFP journalists
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Blast heard over Jerusalem after missiles detected: AFP journalists

AFP journalists heard a loud blast over Jerusalem on Monday after the military detected incoming missiles.

The attack came after Israel said it had launched a broad wave of strikes on several Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Blast

Israel

Jerusalem

Missiles

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