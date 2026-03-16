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Blast heard over Jerusalem after missiles detected: AFP journalists
Middle East News
16-03-2026 | 09:32
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Blast heard over Jerusalem after missiles detected: AFP journalists
AFP journalists heard a loud blast over Jerusalem on Monday after the military detected incoming missiles.
The attack came after Israel said it had launched a broad wave of strikes on several Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran.
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