Egyptian PM meets Lebanese private sector at Beirut and Mount Lebanon Chamber

Lebanon News
19-12-2025 | 11:39
High views
Egyptian PM meets Lebanese private sector at Beirut and Mount Lebanon Chamber
Egyptian PM meets Lebanese private sector at Beirut and Mount Lebanon Chamber

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, at the head of a senior Egyptian delegation and accompanied by Lebanese Industry Minister Joe Issa Khoury, visited the Beirut and Mount Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, where he held a broad economic meeting with economic bodies and representatives of Lebanon’s private sector.

The meeting was chaired by former minister Mohammad Choucair  and was attended by members of economic bodies, heads of unions and business associations, members of the Beirut and Mount Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, and the Lebanese-Egyptian Business Council.

In a speech, Choucair said, “Today, Lebanon is entering a new and promising phase that allows it to advance on the economic track, particularly as it is rich in many promising investment opportunities.”

He added that “under your patronage, we aspire to strengthen cooperation and partnership between the Egyptian and Lebanese private sectors to work in both countries or beyond, and to achieve a qualitative leap in our bilateral economic relations.”
 

