Lebanon advances AI plan, signs Microsoft deal to support startups and training

Lebanon’s Minister of State for Technology and Artificial Intelligence, Kamal Shehadeh, said from Baabda Palace that he updated President Joseph Aoun on progress in implementing the ministry’s AI-based plan aimed at rebuilding trust between Lebanon and technology companies.



Shehadeh also announced the signing of an agreement with Microsoft to support startups and provide training in artificial intelligence, with hopes that Microsoft offices will return to Beirut in the near future.



Naim Yazbeck, Microsoft’s president for the Middle East and Africa, described the partnership as marking a new phase of engagement and confidence-building in Lebanon. The agreement will support startups and provide AI training for both public and private sectors.