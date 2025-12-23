News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese President Aoun receives calls from Turkish and Jordanian leaders
Lebanon News
23-12-2025 | 11:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese President Aoun receives calls from Turkish and Jordanian leaders
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which they discussed several issues of mutual interest, as well as the broader situation in the region.
During the call, Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey’s support for Lebanon across various sectors and expressed his country’s commitment to strengthening and developing bilateral relations. Aoun thanked the Turkish president for Ankara’s stance toward Lebanon and underscored the importance of further enhancing cooperation between the two countries.
Separately, Aoun also received a phone call from Jordan’s King Abdullah II, during which they reviewed the latest regional developments as part of ongoing coordination and consultation between Beirut and Amman.
Jordan’s state news agency Petra reported that the discussions also covered bilateral relations, with King Abdullah reiterating Jordan’s support for Lebanon’s efforts to preserve its security, stability, and sovereignty.
Aoun thanked the Jordanian monarch for his country’s continued attention to Lebanon, particularly its support for the Lebanese Army, highlighting the importance of such backing amid current regional challenges.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
President
Joseph Aoun
Turkey
Jordan
Leaders
Next
Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu talks: Israel hardens stance on Lebanon
Source to Asharq Al-Awsat: Investigators suspect Israeli abduction in disappearance of retired security officer Ahmad Shukr
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-11
President Aoun meets Bulgarian leaders in Sofia, calls for stronger bilateral ties
Lebanon News
2025-11-11
President Aoun meets Bulgarian leaders in Sofia, calls for stronger bilateral ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
Lebanese President Aoun urges unity on anniversary of Hezbollah leaders' assassination
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
Lebanese President Aoun urges unity on anniversary of Hezbollah leaders' assassination
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-25
President Aoun calls on diaspora to back recovery efforts and shape country’s future
Lebanon News
2025-09-25
President Aoun calls on diaspora to back recovery efforts and shape country’s future
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-15
Lebanese Army receives two kidnapped men from Syrian-Lebanese border
Lebanon News
2025-10-15
Lebanese Army receives two kidnapped men from Syrian-Lebanese border
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Gas routes and regional rivalries shape Lebanon's energy future—The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Gas routes and regional rivalries shape Lebanon's energy future—The details
0
Lebanon Economy
13:05
BDL governor recommends Cabinet subject draft law to thorough and constructive review before submitting it to parliament
Lebanon Economy
13:05
BDL governor recommends Cabinet subject draft law to thorough and constructive review before submitting it to parliament
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israeli and US reservations: Lebanon border mechanism talks move forward without France
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israeli and US reservations: Lebanon border mechanism talks move forward without France
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu talks: Israel hardens stance on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu talks: Israel hardens stance on Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:05
Latest US strike on alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific kills one: US military
World News
00:05
Latest US strike on alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific kills one: US military
0
Lebanon News
11:16
Source to Asharq Al-Awsat: Investigators suspect Israeli abduction in disappearance of retired security officer Ahmad Shukr
Lebanon News
11:16
Source to Asharq Al-Awsat: Investigators suspect Israeli abduction in disappearance of retired security officer Ahmad Shukr
0
Lebanon News
11:25
Lebanese President Aoun receives calls from Turkish and Jordanian leaders
Lebanon News
11:25
Lebanese President Aoun receives calls from Turkish and Jordanian leaders
0
Lebanon Economy
04:57
Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources
Lebanon Economy
04:57
Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
00:20
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv after latest peace talks end, Ukraine's military says
World News
00:20
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv after latest peace talks end, Ukraine's military says
2
Lebanon News
02:58
Israeli strikes kill three Hezbollah members, including one allegedly linked to Lebanese army intelligence: Adraee
Lebanon News
02:58
Israeli strikes kill three Hezbollah members, including one allegedly linked to Lebanese army intelligence: Adraee
3
Lebanon News
05:53
Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year
Lebanon News
05:53
Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year
4
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanon advances AI plan, signs Microsoft deal to support startups and training
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanon advances AI plan, signs Microsoft deal to support startups and training
5
Lebanon News
10:32
Lebanese Army Chief: First phase of army plan to be completed
Lebanon News
10:32
Lebanese Army Chief: First phase of army plan to be completed
6
Lebanon News
01:50
Lebanon sees weak low-pressure system, colder weather expected later this week
Lebanon News
01:50
Lebanon sees weak low-pressure system, colder weather expected later this week
7
Lebanon Economy
04:57
Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources
Lebanon Economy
04:57
Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources
8
Lebanon Economy
02:25
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:25
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More