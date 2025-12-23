Lebanese President Aoun receives calls from Turkish and Jordanian leaders

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which they discussed several issues of mutual interest, as well as the broader situation in the region.



During the call, Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey’s support for Lebanon across various sectors and expressed his country’s commitment to strengthening and developing bilateral relations. Aoun thanked the Turkish president for Ankara’s stance toward Lebanon and underscored the importance of further enhancing cooperation between the two countries.



Separately, Aoun also received a phone call from Jordan’s King Abdullah II, during which they reviewed the latest regional developments as part of ongoing coordination and consultation between Beirut and Amman.



Jordan’s state news agency Petra reported that the discussions also covered bilateral relations, with King Abdullah reiterating Jordan’s support for Lebanon’s efforts to preserve its security, stability, and sovereignty.



Aoun thanked the Jordanian monarch for his country’s continued attention to Lebanon, particularly its support for the Lebanese Army, highlighting the importance of such backing amid current regional challenges.