Lebanese Red Cross on full alert for New Year’s Eve

Lebanon News
29-12-2025 | 03:32
High views
Lebanese Red Cross on full alert for New Year’s Eve
2min
Lebanese Red Cross on full alert for New Year’s Eve

The Lebanese Red Cross announced that its emergency and ambulance teams are on full alert nationwide for New Year’s Eve, deploying around 190 ambulances and nearly 800 paramedics across all centers and operations rooms.

It said four-wheel-drive vehicles have been allocated to mountainous areas to respond to possible snowstorms. Emergency calls can be made via the free hotline 140.

For blood services, the Spears center in Beirut and the Tripoli center in northern Lebanon will operate 24/7 on New Year’s Eve to meet demand for blood units and receive donors. Inquiries can be made via the hotline 1760.

The Red Cross urged citizens to follow public safety guidelines and wished everyone safe and joyful holidays.

Key safety advice:

* Heart health: Avoid extreme physical exertion, stress, and excessive alcohol consumption; stay hydrated, take breaks during celebrations, and keep warm. In case of chest pain, rest immediately and call **140.

* Road safety: Do not drink and drive, avoid speeding and reckless driving, do not drive when tired, avoid phone use while driving, wear seat belts at all times, ensure vehicle readiness, and follow traffic laws and security forces’ instructions.

* Carbon monoxide poisoning: Do not light wood or charcoal indoors, ensure proper ventilation, and regularly check heating systems. If symptoms such as headache, dizziness, nausea, shortness of breath, or loss of consciousness occur, ventilate immediately and move to fresh air.

