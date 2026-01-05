News
Israeli strikes hit Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
05-01-2026 | 11:04
Israeli strikes hit Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa after evacuation warning
Israeli airstrikes targeted Ain el-Tineh in western Bekaa on Monday, following an evacuation warning issued earlier by Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee.
