Russian airstrikes pound Ukraine amid US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi
World News
24-01-2026 | 08:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian airstrikes pound Ukraine amid US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators began a second day of U.S.-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi on Saturday after an overnight wave of Russian airstrikes that knocked out power for millions of people amid freezing winter temperatures.
The strikes by hundreds of Russian drones and missiles on Kyiv and Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv prompted Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha - who was not present at the talks - to accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of acting "cynically."
"This barbaric attack once again proves that Putin's place is not at (U.S. President Donald Trump's) Board of Peace, but in the dock of the special tribunal," Sybiha wrote on X.
A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that the talks - which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said were the first trilateral meetings under the U.S.-mediated peace process - had resumed on Saturday morning.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Airstrikes
Ukraine
US
Peace
Abu Dhabi
