Iranian, Lebanese FMs discuss expanding ties during Beirut visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Lebanese counterpart, Youssef Rajji, in Beirut on Friday during an official visit, as the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to expand cooperation across several sectors.



According to statements released after the meeting, the talks focused on strengthening and broadening relations between Iran and Lebanon in areas of shared interest, including economic, trade, and cultural cooperation.



Araghchi pointed to what he described as increasingly complex regional conditions, citing unprecedented threats posed by Israel to regional peace and security that, he said, have affected countries across the Middle East. He stressed the importance of intensifying consultations between Lebanon and Iran at all levels, based on mutual respect and shared interests.



Rajji welcomed the Iranian foreign minister, describing Lebanese-Iranian relations as historically deep-rooted and marked by cultural and civilizational ties. He said these ties should serve as a foundation for enhancing friendship and cooperation between the two countries in various fields.



The Lebanese foreign minister also called for a comprehensive, prudent, and integrated approach to addressing current opportunities and challenges, in light of the complex developments unfolding in Lebanon and the wider region.