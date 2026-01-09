Iranian, Lebanese FMs discuss expanding ties during Beirut visit

Lebanon News
09-01-2026 | 04:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iranian, Lebanese FMs discuss expanding ties during Beirut visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Iranian, Lebanese FMs discuss expanding ties during Beirut visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Lebanese counterpart, Youssef Rajji, in Beirut on Friday during an official visit, as the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to expand cooperation across several sectors.

According to statements released after the meeting, the talks focused on strengthening and broadening relations between Iran and Lebanon in areas of shared interest, including economic, trade, and cultural cooperation.

Araghchi pointed to what he described as increasingly complex regional conditions, citing unprecedented threats posed by Israel to regional peace and security that, he said, have affected countries across the Middle East. He stressed the importance of intensifying consultations between Lebanon and Iran at all levels, based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Rajji welcomed the Iranian foreign minister, describing Lebanese-Iranian relations as historically deep-rooted and marked by cultural and civilizational ties. He said these ties should serve as a foundation for enhancing friendship and cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The Lebanese foreign minister also called for a comprehensive, prudent, and integrated approach to addressing current opportunities and challenges, in light of the complex developments unfolding in Lebanon and the wider region.

Lebanon News

Iranian

Lebanese

FM

Ties

Beirut

Visit

LBCI Next
Iran's FM meets President Aoun, seeks broader ties with Lebanon
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly decrease
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-02

Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Iranian FM says Beirut visit marks turning point in ties with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-08

Lebanon, Iran discuss expanding economic and trade ties

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-17

Moscow: Russian and Iranian FMs discuss Tehran’s nuclear program

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Court hearing revives old rift linking Fadel Chaker and Ahmad al-Assir

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: More than half a million Syrian refugees left Lebanon in 2025

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01

Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-07

Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-08

Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli strike on vehicle in Rashaya al-Wadi kills two civilians

LBCI
World News
12:00

Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:32

Lebanon's fuel prices slightly decrease

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Israeli army says it is striking 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

TotalEnergies and partners sign exploration license for offshore Block 8 in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Iranian FM says Beirut visit marks turning point in ties with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: More than half a million Syrian refugees left Lebanon in 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Iran's FM meets President Aoun, seeks broader ties with Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More