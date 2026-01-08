Lebanon to sign Block 8 seismic survey deal, consortium may decide on drilling after surveys

Lebanon News
08-01-2026 | 03:04
High views
Lebanon to sign Block 8 seismic survey deal, consortium may decide on drilling after surveys
Lebanon to sign Block 8 seismic survey deal, consortium may decide on drilling after surveys

Lebanon’s energy ministry is set to sign a contract on Friday with a consortium made up of TotalEnergies, Eni, and Qatar Petroleum to carry out seismic surveys in Block 8.

Sources told LBCI that the three-year contract will allow the consortium to decide, based on survey results, whether to proceed with drilling a well in the block.

Meanwhile, sources within the Lebanese Petroleum Administration suggested that once the Block 8 contract is signed, TotalEnergies may relinquish its rights to Block 9. 

The move could strengthen the role of TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy in developing electricity projects, either through solar energy or by deploying a floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) to generate electricity from gas.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Energy

TotalEnergies

Eni

Qatar Petroleum

Block 8

President Aoun backs Lebanese army as forces consolidate control in southern Lebanon
Lebanon's army says first phase of weapons consolidation plan achieved, warns Israeli violations hamper operations
